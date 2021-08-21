Three local resident were arrested during a roadblock conducted by the Bangar Police Station, Royal Brunei Police Force at the Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Bridge area at noon, 19th August. The arrest was made after finding a suspicious car loaded with goods before driving off as it came out of Ujung Kalan Area, Jalan Labu.

Inspection found a number of prohibited items, namely 50 cartons of cigarettes and 120 bottles of alcoholic drinks of various brands. Also found were plastic packets containing crystals believed to be used for drug smuggling activities. The three male suspects were locals aged, between 47 and 25 years old. All the detainees and confiscated items were handed over to the Royal Customs and Excise Department and the Narcotics Control Bureau for further investigation.

Source: Radio Television Brunei