The Land Survey Department organised a Sky Watch activity at the Tatangan Persiaran Sungai Tutong for sighting Planet Jupiter and Saturn, a rare phenomenon in the country, 26th June night.

The activity was held to raise awareness among the public and instil interest in astronomy and astrophysics. A number of equipment were provided by the Survey Department for sky watching such as telescopes. The activity was well received by teachers and students from Pertama School, Tutong as a way to practically approach science aside from increasing knowledge.

Source: Radio Television Brunei