The Community for Brunei organised the Community Farmer’s Market for the first time to promote healthy lifestyle through environmentally friendly practices. The event took place at Bumiputera Complex in Bangar Town, Temburong District.

Over 10 local vendors took part in the Community Farmer’s Market. It was one of Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam, BIBD’s initiative through the Community for Brunei to assist micro, small and medium entrepreneurs in the country to be active and competitive to expand their business. It is hoped Temburong District will become a prime destination for local vendors which will enable their business to grow and at the same time, allow the public to give back to the society.

Source: Radio Television Brunei