Univesiti Teknologi Brunei, UTB with the cooperation of Brunei LNG Sendirian Berhad held the sharing session which was part of the CIPTA 2021 Seminar Series, yesterday morning. With the theme ‘Spreading the Winning Vibes’, the session by the winners of the Crown Prince CIPTA Award 2021 was held at the Main Conference Hall of the International Convention Centre in Berakas.

Present was Awang Haji Ady Syarmin bin Hj Md Taib, Assistant Vice Chancellor for Industry and Services of UTB. Siti Mazulianawati binti Haji Majid, Deputy Head of the CIPTA 2021 Seminar Committee in her welcoming remarks said that globally, young people are a powerful force for change. Over the course of more than 15 years, the Crown Prince CIPTA Award Competition has evolved by introducing new categories to include the young generation as early as the age of 12 or 13.

During the session, winners of Modifying Existing Product, Process or Technology category with the project titled ‘Smart Fish System-Water Quality Management System for Red Tilapia Rear in Poly Tank’; Tecsim Project and Effects of Local Plant Extracts to Preserve the Postharvest Quality and Extend Shelf Life of Figs shared on how they started their innovative projects.

Meanwhile, students from Sengkurong Sixth Form Centre, second prize winner of the Creating New or Modifying Existing Product, Process or Technology by Young Inventors category with the project titled ‘Poseidon’ shared his experience along his invention journey. The session also highlighted creativity in several inventions for the Smart Junior Competition category.

Source: Radio Television Brunei