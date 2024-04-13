Severe Heat Alerts Issued for Nine Philippine Areas

Manila - The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) issued a severe heat warning for Saturday in nine regions across the Philippines.

According to Philippines News Agency, these areas could experience heat index values between 42°C and 45°C. Cities such as Dagupan and Aparri are expected to be among the hottest, with potential heat indices peaking at 45°C and 44°C respectively. The heat index, a measure combining air temperature and relative humidity, reflects the perceived temperature to the human body. PAGASA advises the public to minimize outdoor activities during midday, stay hydrated, and wear protective clothing to reduce heat-related risks.