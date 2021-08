The Postal Services Department informs that the Seria Post Office will be temporarily closed until a later date to be announced. In this regard, those who wish to renew their vehicle and driving licenses are advised to use the TransportBN mobile app.

For any enquiry on parcel collection, contact Customer Care Service at 2380481 or WhatsApp to 8711002 or email ‘cscpost@post.gov.bn’.

Source: Radio Television Brunei