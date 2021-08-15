The Public Works Department, Ministry of Development has informed about the closure and change of operation hours for all service counters in the department and its branches temporarily from the 14th August, until a later date.

Water and gas bill payment counters and customer care counter are closed. However, payment of water and gas bills can be made via online, ATM and CDM machines for BIBD, Baiduri and Standard Chartered Bank account holders.

For the purchase counter or the distribution of tender and quotation documents, it is only open for any business that needs to be done immediately on Monday to Thursday and Saturday from 8 in the morning to 2 in the afternoon.

The revenue collection counter is also open only for any business that needs to be done immediately on Monday to Thursday and Saturday from 9 to 10 in the morning.

Any complaints or inquiries can be sent by email to ‘pro@pwd.gov.bn’ or ‘watercustomersvs@egc.gov.bn’ for water bill payment.

Source: Radio Television Brunei