The Brunei Muara Scouts Association organised recreational activities yesterday afternoon for members of the Association for the Hearing Impaired, OKP. The activities held at Tasek Tang Salangan, Kampong Tungku, Katok aimed to provide exposure to the public so that attention is always given to the special needs.

The event was joined by Awang Mohamad Khairul Shahrul bin Haji Duahim, Acting Director of the Department of Community Development, JAPEM, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports. Activities include kayaking, visit to the Kebun Tang Salangan. The event was part of the Brunei Muara Scouts Association’s curtain raiser for community activities, and was held to commemorate the International Day of Disabled Persons and the International Volunteer Day

Source: Radio Television Brunei