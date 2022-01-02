An exhibition showcasing works of winners and participants of the National Level Khat Competition 1443 Hijrah / 2021 is taking place at the Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Complex in the capital. The one-week exhibition is open to the public from 10 in the morning to 5 in the afternoon.

Managed by the Islamic Calligraphy and Art Study Centre of the Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, the exhibition aims to elevate jawi writing specifically Islamic calligraphy aside from polishing the skills as well as talents of locals.

Source: Radio Television Brunei