The Royal Brunei Police Force held the reading of Surah Yasin and Doa Kesyukuran ceremony to mark its 101st anniversary. The ceremony took place at the Ash Shaliheen Mosque in the capital, 31st December 2021 night.

In attendance was Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Mohammad Irwan bin Haji Hambali, Commissioner of the Royal Brunei Police Force. The function included the Mass Sunat Hajat prayer to seek blessings and well-being for RBPF personnel in carrying out their daily duties.

Source: Radio Television Brunei