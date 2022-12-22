Quantexa Positioned by Global Risk Analyst Firm Chartis as a Category Leader in 2023 RiskTech 100 Report for Trade-Based Money Laundering Solutions

Chartis also gave top ranking to Quantexa’s Entity Resolution solution – addressing key data management challenges that are costing financial institutions millions

LONDON, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today Quantexa, a global leader in Decision Intelligence (DI) solutions for the public and private sectors, announced that their Decision Intelligence Platform has been recognized as a category leader in the Chartis RiskTech100 report for Trade-Based Anti-Money Laundering Solutions (TBAML). Quantexa’s Decision Intelligence Platform has also been recognized by Chartis as a category leader in the recently released Chartis Financial Crime Risk Management Systems, Entity Management and Analytics Quadrant report.

RiskTech 100: Trade-Based Anti-Money Laundering Solutions

The 2023 RiskTech100 report ranks the world’s major players in risk and compliance technology. In the Trade-based money laundering (TBML) category Quantexa was named as a category leader for data support of their enterprise solution. The Quantexa Trade AML Solution was also ranked for depth of typology coverage, breadth of analytical techniques and workflow.

Today’s Anti-money laundering efforts face many growing and unresolved challenges. In a digital and globalized world, criminals are using a wide range of strategies to be successful – making context a critical factor in the ability to accurately detect trade-based money laundering. By unifying internal and external data sources and scaling to understand billions of transactions, Quantexa’s Decision Intelligence Platform helps organizations create a holistic view of transactional, customer, and counterparty information. Quantexa’s approach to TBAML provides more accurate and efficient detection so organizations can reduce risk, assure compliance, and protect their reputation. Increased alert quality and automation, combined with reducing the volume of false positives helps organizations gain efficiencies and do more with the resources they already have.

Financial Crime Risk Management Systems: Entity Resolution

Quantexa’s dynamic Entity Resolution Solution capability that is a critical part of its industry leading Decision Intelligence Platform was recognized for coverage, scalability, data enrichment, depth and breadth of data sources supported.

Quantexa’s Entity Resolution Solution is an advanced data matching capability that connects disparate and ambiguous internal and external data at scale. Entity Resolution creates focused and complete views of people, organizations, places, and other data delivering game changing data quality and match rate accuracy. Quantexa also supports ‘dynamic entity resolution’, which gives unique flexibility across multiple use cases and informs granular and extensive security protocols.

Decision Intelligence Platform

Quantexa’s Decision Intelligence Platform gives enterprises the ability to unify their data by connecting siloed sources and systems, providing the context needed to visualize the complex relationships that enable previously hidden risk to be discovered. Quantexa’s unique entity resolution technology can connect the most disparate and ambiguous internal and external data at scale to create single, complete views of people, organizations, places, and other data with 99% accuracy, handling poor quality data with exceptional performance. The result is a single view of data that becomes their most trusted and reusable resource across the organization.

Chartis Chief Researcher Sidhartha Dash said:

“Quantexa’s increasingly mature solutions and their strong implementations in large financial institutions leveraging network-based concepts, drove their rise in the RiskTech 100 as well as their leadership in TBAML and Entity Management quadrants.”

Quantexa Chief Product Officer Dan Higgins added:

“Quantexa is delighted to be included in the RiskTech 100 report, positioned very strongly amongst an esteemed list of enterprise solution providers. At Quantexa, we are keenly aware that criminals are hiding in plain sight and that traditional monitoring systems and manual controls just can’t handle today’s complexity, scale of activity and the underlying regulatory shifts, in particular the focus on counterparty risk, as well as customers. The usage of contextual monitoring to detect and manage the holistic financial crime and fraud risks within International Trade, including the identification of prerequisites such as underlying collusion, the presence of shell companies and professional money laundering gatekeeps and enablers has been a defining factor in Quantexa’s success in this space.”

ABOUT QUANTEXA

Quantexa is a global data and analytics software company pioneering Contextual Decision Intelligence that empowers organizations to make trusted operational decisions by making data meaningful. Using the latest advancements in big data and AI, Quantexa’s platform uncovers hidden risk and new opportunities by providing a contextual, connected view of internal and external data in a single place. It solves major challenges across data management, KYC, customer intelligence, financial crime, risk, fraud, and security, throughout the customer lifecycle.

The Quantexa Decision Intelligence Platform enhances operational performance with over 90% more accuracy and 60 times faster analytical model resolution than traditional approaches. Founded in 2016, Quantexa now has more than 500 employees and thousands of users working with billions of transactions and data points across the world. The company has offices in London, New York, Boston, Washington DC, Brussels, Toronto, Singapore, Melbourne, and Sydney. For more information, contact Quantexa here or follow us on LinkedIn.

ABOUT CHARTIS

Chartis is a research and advisory firm that provides technology and business advice to the global risk management industry. Chartis provides independent market intelligence regarding market dynamics, regulatory trends, technology trends, best practices, competitive landscapes, market sizes, expenditure priorities, and mergers and acquisitions. Chartis’ RiskTech Quadrant reports are written by experienced analysts with hands-on experience of selecting, developing, and implementing risk management systems for a variety of international companies in a range of industries, including banking, insurance, capital markets, energy, and the public sector.

