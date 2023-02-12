Putik Bahasa” Activity

Getting to know Brunei Malay Language or "Putik Bahasa" is one of the activities and games that became the focus of visitors during the Bandarku Ceria Programme organised by the Language and Literature Bureau. This morning's activity took place at the compound of Language and Literature Bureau Library in the capital.

Among the activities held included mix and match and crossword in Jawi. Organised by the Language Construction and Development Division, such activities is hoped to empower and spread the use of Malay language among the community, especially children and teenagers.

Source: Radio Television Brunei