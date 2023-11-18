President Marcos Urges APEC to Amplify Actions Against Poverty and Inequality

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - During the concluding day of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. called for increased efforts among member nations to foster job creation and tackle poverty and inequality in the region. This appeal was made in his response to a recorded interview with the APEC secretariat.

According to Philippines News Agency, the focus of this year's APEC agenda on sustainability, inclusivity, and resilience is a positive step. He noted the importance of collaborative efforts among APEC economies to effectively utilize policy tools to address pressing issues. The President emphasized the need to hasten actions to resolve structural and policy challenges, aiming for rapid and sustained economic recovery and growth. This approach, he mentioned, should center on job creation, integrating more people into the mainstream economy, and reducing poverty and inequality.

Marcos highlighted the significant role of APEC as a critical platform for the Philippines in its engagement with other economies in the Asia-Pacific region. He stressed that the Philippines has the necessary tools, platforms, and mechanisms within APEC to confront current and future challenges.

Echoing the vision of APEC Putrajaya Vision 2040, President Marcos underscored the goal of achieving a peaceful and prosperous Asia-Pacific region, benefiting the Filipino people and beyond. He called upon APEC member economies to uphold their responsibility in nurturing this potential and addressing imminent challenges.

In his discussions with fellow APEC leaders, President Marcos focused on achieving food and energy security, as well as fostering economic inclusion and participation of micro, small, and medium enterprises in the digital economy. He also discussed the bid for full digitalization, examining its opportunities and challenges for workforces, economic empowerment of women, indigenous people, and other sectors.

Furthermore, Marcos pointed out that APEC members also deliberated on sustainable development and climate change initiatives. To realize the Philippine government's economic goals, he emphasized the need to leverage APEC's core strengths and values in the Asia-Pacific region.

President Marcos concluded by suggesting that APEC should strengthen its longstanding partnership with the private sector and align closely with the APEC Business Advisory Council to effectively address these issues.