President Marcos Lauds Filipino Olympians as Embodiments of National Spirit



MANILA — President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. praised the resilience and spirit of Filipino athletes participating in the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris, highlighting their embodiment of the nation’s defining qualities.





According to Philippines News Agency, during the send-off ceremony at Ayuntamiento de Manila in Intramuros, these athletes personify the quintessence of the Filipino spirit, characterized by perseverance, sacrifice, discipline, and excellence. He commended them for carrying not only the nation’s flag but also the collective hopes and dreams of their countrymen. Marcos emphasized the athletes’ roles as national exemplars in competitive spirit, courage, and determination, all while maintaining a positive demeanor.





The President announced a substantial investment in the country’s sports infrastructure and athlete development, with PHP52 million allocated specifically for the Olympic preparation, training, and participation. An additional PHP1.156 billion has been earmarked for broader sports funding through the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC). Notable projects include nearing completion of sports facilities like the National Academy of Sports System in Tarlac and the Philippine Sports Training Center in Bataan, alongside the ongoing rehabilitation of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila and the PhilSports Complex in Pasig.





Furthermore, President Marcos has instructed the Office of the Executive Secretary to release extra funds to support the athletes during the Olympic Games scheduled from July 26 to August 11. He called on all Filipinos to support the Olympians, stating that the pursuit is not merely for medals but to make history, bring honor to the nation, and inspire the populace.





Among the athletes headed to Paris are notable figures such as pole vaulter Ernest John Obiena, gymnasts Carlos Yulo and Aleah Finnegan, boxers Nesthy Petecio and Eumir Marcial, and weightlifters Vanessa Sarno and Elreen Ando, all prepared to showcase their talents on the world stage.

