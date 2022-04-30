The Youth Religious Programme under the Ministry of Religious Affairs held a Khatam Al-Quran Ceremony in conjunction with the holy month.

In attendance was Awang Haji Abd Rajid bin Haji Mohd Salleh, Director of Islamic Da’wah Centre. Apart from seeking Allah’s Redha or Blessings, such an event is hoped to foster close relation between officers and staff of Youth Religious Committee Programme, Ministry of Religious Affairs and Youth Da’ie volunteers as well as the As-Syahadah Muallaf Youth volunteers.

Source: Radio Television Brunei