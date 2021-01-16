Various efforts have been implemented by the Government of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam to enhance the youth's capabilities and skills to make them independent or self-reliant. At the same time, the efforts are also to enable them to choose entrepreneurship as a career. The initiatives include the Youth Development Centre, PPB Incubation Programme by the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports which is intended to provide opportunities to local youths to use the skills they have learnt.

The PPB Incubation Programme is a platform for youths who wish to enter the field of entrepreneurship. Currently, 7 youths in the programme are actively running businesses at the PPB and Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadium. Kemari Farm Enterprise, a company involved in hydrophonic plants, Astetika Corporation and Syarikat Cerita Fabrikku Sdn Bhd, two companies dealing in shirts and dress making as well as Siege Pollyfox Enterprise, a vehicle body-repair company operate at the PPB. A male barber shop, Barberku, men's tailor shop, Gentleman Stitch and Syarikat Mazroni BKP dan Rakan-rakan Tailor Shop operate at Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadium.

Apart from providing free space and course the PPB also provides other assistance such as providing grants to the young entrepreneurs to help them in starting their business. The young entrepreneurs are not trained and given guidance but are also monitored until they become independent and succeed in making a name for themselves.

Since 2019 almost $50,000 have been provided to grant recipients comprising 31 from 18 companies. The opportunities and support are evidence that His Majesty's government is committed in providing the youths' a platform to engage in entrepreneurship and contribute to national economic growth.

