Pantun Closing Ceremony

Brunei Darussalam is capable of becoming a hub for research, collection and documentation of Malay pantun or quatrains that can be mobilised together with local and overseas strategic partners, in addition to using new media such as the internet and social media as a platform to perpetuate and preserve the Malay pantun. The matters were stressed upon during the Resolution for 'Pantun Sebagai Khazanah Bangsa: Seminar Pantun Brunei, Warisan dan Penyebaran' during the Brunei Pantun Seminar Closing Ceremony. It took place at the Language and Literature Bureau in Berakas, 27th August afternoon.

The resolution was handed over by Doctor Siti Norkhalbi binti Haji Wahsalfelah, Deputy Permanent Secretary for Culture at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports. Certificates and souvenirs were also presented to the presenters, moderators and rapporteurs.

On the same morning, a keynote speech titled 'Menganjal Ketertiban Pantun Melayu Brunei: Dari Mana Kita Mulai' was delivered by Doctor Haji Hashim bin Haji Abdul Hamid. The presentations continued in the afternoon. 97 participants attended the seminar comprising students, teachers, lecturers, mukim penghulus, village heads, government officials and individuals.

Source: Radio Television Brunei