The Palestine Humanitarian Fund 2021 received a donation amounting to $5,208.85 from WeCare Association, 24th August.

The donation was handed over by Awang Muhammad Akmal bin Haji Marsidi, President of Wecare to the Secretariat of the Palestine Humanitarian Fund. From the total, a sum of more than three thousand dollars were donations from the public through the Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam account, BIBD Wecare and over one thousand dollars from the proceeds of merchandise sales during the Brunei Peduli Palestin event.

Source: Radio Television Brunei