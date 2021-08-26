At-Taqwa Travel Tours Sendirian Berhad has taken the initiative to make donations in the form of dates to COVID-19 patients who are currently at the National Isolation Center in Tutong District and the National Service Programme Training Camp, Temburong District. The public is also welcomed to donate in such a form as dates are rich in good nutrition for the body as well as a food which was consumed by Prophet Muhammad SAW as a sunnah or practise.

Pengiran Haji Md Fakhrulrazi bin Pengiran Haji Omarali, Chief Operations Officer at At-Taqwa Travel Tours said their company started giving out the dates to COVID-19 patients last week. The types of dates donated are ajwa and ruthab rhotana. Each packet of dates contains 7 dates for each patient.

Source: Radio Television Brunei