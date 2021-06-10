Four foreign men were detained and brought to the Department of Immigration and National Registration, JIPK, for further investigation for failing to show valid identification documents under Section 55 4, Immgration Act, Chapter 17.

The four individuals were arrested for failing to show valid identification documents in the Operasi Langis conducted by the JIPK Enforcement Section, focusing on the Kampung Tasik Meradun area. Two of the individuals detained were believed to have committed offences under Section 15 1 of the Immigration Act Chapter 17 which is overstaying in the country after the immigration pass has expired.

For any information related to immigration offenders, contact the Department of Immigration and National Registration Bandar Seri Begawan Hotline at 8734888 and 8753888 and the Belait District Department of Immigration and National Registration at 8984111.

Source: Radio Television Brunei