480 cans of alcoholic drinks were confiscated by the Bangar Police personnel, Royal Brunei Police Force during a raid at Kampung Ujong Jalan, Puni inTemburong District, following information from the public.

Prohibited items were found placed in an area inside the empty house. All the items were taken to the Bangar Police Station and the case was handed over to the Royal Customs and Excise Department for further investigation.

Source: Radio Television Brunei