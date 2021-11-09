SEATTLE, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Opanga is announcing the availability of its breakthrough RAN Analytics platform which, for the first time, uniquely combines the power of big data and data science with radio-aware machine learning to modernize RAN planning, improving mobile consumer experience and materially increasing RAN CAPEX and OPEX efficiency.

“As a first for wireless, we’re deploying our innovative radio-aware machine learning and data science tech to overhaul the traditional RAN investment and CAPEX allocation process,” said Dave Ryan, Opanga CTO. “Our RAN Analytics solution, branded Merlin, modernizes the way network engineers can ensure that every penny of CAPEX they deploy provides measurable consumer experience benefits for their customers.”

Opanga’s RAN Optimization technology has been deployed by operators worldwide yielding material RAN performance improvement. The radio-aware machine learning tech at the core of Opanga’s RAN Optimization solutions is now leveraged by Merlin to resolve the age-old challenge of the wireless industry – lack of insight into the closed and proprietary RAN. Using Merlin, operators can more accurately target, and scale RAN CAPEX based on explicit real time consumer experience metrics while proactively ensuring that every future CAPEX investment will yield a strong and measurable ROI.

“The industry’s march to ORAN is gaining momentum fast which is really great to see,” said Ryan, “but there is no reason for operators to wait for ORAN to realize some of that great vision. Merlin is deployable on a single server in today’s traditional or virtualized mobile data centers and provides much of the ORAN concept in terms of RAN insight – today. Operators don’t currently have a way to definitively couple RAN CAPEX, their most dominant cost, directly to consumer experience, the fundamental product they sell. Merlin provides these desperately needed business analytics right now”.

Opanga is the global leader in delivering radio-aware machine learning solutions to improve RAN performance and analytics. Our solutions are deployed in the mobile core at software speed and scale. Opanga is focused on delivering innovative software solutions for 4G, 5G and ORAN networks.

