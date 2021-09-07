The closure of the library following the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the methods of obtaining information and reference sources for students of higher learning institutions to the new normals. With the advancement of technology, most of the required reference sources can now be accessed at your fingertips or online.

The online method is very helpful to students, especially those who study in higher learning institutions to obtain information and reference materials. Most reference sources can be found easily without having to visit the library. The method also indirectly educates students to be more proactive in finding alternatives as well as applying new normals in learning.

On the library aspect, several approaches are taken to ensure that library services can be provided to users even with different methods.

Source: Radio Television Brunei