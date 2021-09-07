Although the flood situation in several areas in Tutong District is still under control, however the flood water levels continue to be monitored from time to time.

According to the Tutong District Office’s Press Release, the flood water level in several areas in the District yesterday showed signs of a gradual decline. This is due to the river water flow effect from the rural areas colliding with the marine high tide.

The water level at several roads in the Kampung Benutan, Kampung Kuala Ungar and Kampung Rambai areas have decreased compared to the previous day but some of them are still inaccessible by saloon type vehicles.

Several low-lying areas in Kampung Penapar were also inundated but the village’s main road is not affected.

The water pump stations built through the Tutong River Flood Square Improvement Scheme Project – Flood Prevention of Downstream Tutong River have started operating to help reduce the effect of the floods.

Transportation from the Second Battalion, Royal Brunei Land Force, RBAF is also provided at identified locations to facilitate the villagers at the Jalan Kecil area, Kampung Layong who need assistance.

Apart from that, three trucks are also provided at Jalan Rambai-Rompou, Simpang Empat Kampung Panchong-Kuala Ungar and Jalan Kecil Layong.

The assistance is implemented in accordance with the guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures, SOPs set by the Ministry of Health.

Following the situation, the public, especially the village residents are advised to always be vigilant and take safety measures during floods as well as monitor their children for mutual safety.

