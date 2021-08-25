Current issues pertaining to legal and judicial affairs, especially on women and children, re-evaluating laws, regulations or methods applied for certain issues were discussed at the Nusantara Women Syariah Law and Judiciary Seminar 2021. The one-day online seminar was organised by the Department of Syariah Judiciary, Malaysia, carrying the theme ‘Women: Current Issues on Legal and Judicial Affairs’. The seminar was officiated by Yang Amat Arif Dato’ Setia Doctor Haji Mohd Na’im bin Haji Mokhtar, Director General / Chief Judge of Department of Syariah Judiciary, Malaysia.

Joining the seminar was Yang Berhormat Pehin Orang Kaya Paduka Seri Utama Dato Paduka Seri Setia Awang Haji Salim bin Haji Besar, Chief Syarie Judge of Brunei Darussalam. The seminar provided the opportunity for women officers to explore roles and share the challenges throughout their involvement in the field of syariah legal and judiciary. Apart from that, it also allows them to examine career prospects for women officers in the said fields.

At the seminar, a working paper was presented by Brunei Darussalam’s representative, Dayang Kartini binti Haji Abdullah, Syariah High Court Registrar, titled ‘Role and Challenges of Legal and Judiciary Women Officers in the Legal and Judiciary System based on Experiences in Nations in the Region’. The working paper shared on the achievements of women in judiciary in Brunei Darussalam and challenges from the career aspect as well as legal restrictions involving women.

Source: Radio Television Brunei