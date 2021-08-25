Mental health is the level of an individual’s well-being as they carry out their daily life. Those who are experiencing mental health issues require support from others, and if such an issue is not addressed, it can affect one’s mental health and increase the risk of mental issues or disorder in the near future. This was shared by Dayang Nor Syahmun binti Haji Matassan, Clinical Psychologist/Head of Mental Health Strategy in an interview yesterday morning. She explained that each individual must take care of their mental health, more so during the COVID-19 outbreak.

She added that stress, anxiety and uncertainty are among the emotions that humans commonly experience today. Everyone experiences this, not only among adults, but also children, youths and even senior citizens.

Source: Radio Television Brunei