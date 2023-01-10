Newly Launched Travel Website comperk.com Makes Getting Complimentary Luxury Hotel Perks Easy and Convenient

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Social media feeds are filled with influencers showing off their luxury travel lifestyles. From incredible hotel rooms that overlook the Amalfi coast, and gourmet meals in Hong Kong, to relaxing spa experiences at 5-star hotel properties, getting inspired by incredible experiences in exotic locals is easier than ever. For those looking to follow in the footsteps of the social media elites, finding perks and deals at luxury properties can be a challenge. Now, Comperk.com, a luxury travel booking site, is changing that. With Comperk.com, travelers receive exclusive complimentary perks and upgrades when they book their hotel stays, all for the same price as booking a hotel only.

Booking a luxury hotel on Comperk.com is fast and easy. There are no memberships or annual fees and guests receive 24/7 support backed by a full service luxury travel agency. Comperk.com has the largest bookable database online with over 3000 luxury hotels worldwide – all with exclusive perks. After each stay is booked, a customized e-mail introduction is sent to hotel management laying out each guest’s special requests and ensuring the same white glove service and consideration that VIPs receive when they travel.

“We built comperk.com with one goal in mind, to make sure that all travelers could easily experience the joy of a luxury hotel stay with all the perks,” explains comperk.com CEO, David Melkonian. “For so many, travel has become incredibly stressful. After airport delays, and airline chaos, there is nothing more soothing than arriving at a beautiful hotel, being welcomed like a VIP, and opening the door to an upgraded, large and comfortable room, and indulging in complimentary dining, all for the same price as a booking a regularly priced room would have cost when booked directly through a hotel.”

Every hotel room booked on comperk.com comes with complimentary perks at no additional cost of guests. Perks vary, but most of the more than 3000 hotels on comperk.com offer guests complimentary daily breakfast for two, a $100 USD hotel credit, room upgrade (subject to availability), and early check-in/late check-out privileges.

The full service luxury travel experts can also help facilitate luxury air and ground transportation and can book unique and memorable experiences and tours anywhere in the world. Comperk.com is like having a personal concierge at your fingertips.

For more information, the newest luxury hotel perks, and travel inspiration visit comperk.com on mobile or desktop. For personalized VIP service, call +1 424 272 5121 or email travel@comperk.com.

