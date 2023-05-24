NCR Covid-19 positivity rate slightly drops

The seven-day positivity rate or the number of people testing positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in the National Capital Region (NCR) has slightly dropped. In a tweet, OCTA Research fellow Dr. Guido David said the region may have probably reached the Covid-19 peak. "NCR 7-day positivity rate decreased from 26.1 percent (May 14) to 25.2 percent (May 21, 2023). It looks like the trend has peaked," he said. Hospital occupancy also decreased from 29.7 percent to 28.8 percent, David added. However, Metro Manila remained top of the regions and provinces with the highest number of reported new Covid-19 cases, reaching 612 on Monday. Cavite, Laguna, Bulacan, and Rizal followed the NCR, respectively. In total, the Department of Health (DOH) reported 1,637 new cases of Covid-19 infection, zero deaths, 2,006 recoveries, and 16,053 active cases. The DOH urged the public to avail of vaccines and booster shots. As of March 19, over 174 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered, with over 24 million booster shots given.

Source: Philippines News Agency