59 participants presented their readings at the Preliminary Round of the National Musabaqah Memorisation Al-Quran and its Interpretation 1444 Hijrah for Category D. The Musabaqah took place at the Meeting Room of the MABIMS Al-Quran Studies and Dissemination Centre, Ong Sum Ping Condominiums, Bandar Seri Begawan.

Participants memorised Juzuk 1 to 15 as well as the interpretation of surah Maryam, surah Thaha, surah Al-Anbiya and surah Al-Hajj. Category 'D' is open to all ages; has never received the Brunei Darussalam Tasmie' Al-Quran Memorisation Test Allowance in the 30 juzuk Category, and has never been the winner in the same category twice in a row. Only 12 participants will be selected for each category from the 256 participants registered to participate in this year's Musabaqah, with a score of 65 percent or above to advance to the next National Semi-Final stage.

Source: Radio Television Brunei