​The Hassanal Bolkiah Mosque Takmir Committee, Tutong Town in collaboration with the Muslimah and the Ibadurrahman Youth Group held the Murattal Al-Quran Reading Competition in conjunction with the 56th anniversary of the mosque, 24th November night.

43 people participated in the competition which was divided into four categories. Category ‘A’, open for boys and girls aged 15 years and below. Category ‘B’, Youths under 35 years. While Category ‘C’ and ‘D’ are for Male and Female Adults aged 36 and above.

Source: Radio Television Brunei