‘Pesta Kerjaya’ 2022

​The ‘Pesta Kerjaya’ or Career Fair 2022 is open to public until this Sunday, from 9 in the morning to 5 in the afternoon at Halls 1 and 2, Bridex International Conference Centre, Jerudong. So far, over three thousand people have visited the festival since it opened on 23rd November.

Awang Mohammad Redzuan bin Meludin, Special Duties Officer Grade I, Jobcentre Brunei, Manpower Planning and Employment Council MPEC at the Prime Minister’s Office in an interviewed with RTB, 25th November afternoon, explained that among the objectives of the Career Fair 2022 is to serve as a platform to guide local job seekers.

Source: Radio Television Brunei