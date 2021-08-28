Following the unpredictable weather and continuous heavy rains in the country, the water level has risen in the rural areas of Tutong District, especially in Kampung Benutan. As the result, several villages including Kampung Rambai, Kampung Ukong, Kampung Kuala Ungar and Bangkuru as well as Kampung Layong have experienced floods affecting several houses and roads.

Awang Ajmin bin Haji Meludin, Acting Tutong District Officer visited and assessed the situation in the affected villages. The visit also continued with the handing over of relief items to the owners of the houses that were flooded in the Kuala Ungar and Bangkuru areas.

Flood levels monitoring has been implemented since the heavy rains began in mid-August 2021. The flood water level is still under control and the Tutong District Office together with the relevant agencies, Penghulus, Village Heads and Acting Heads of village constantly monitors the development of flood water levels from time to time. Also joining the visit was a Member of the Legislative Council.

Source: Radio Television Brunei