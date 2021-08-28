ASEAN continues to ensure that the rights and opportunities of all women and girls, especially the most vulnerable are always protected while facing the impacts of COVID-19 pandemic. The matter was emphasised by the Minister Of Culture, Youth And Sports as the Chair of the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community Pillar 2021, while attending the G20 Conference on Women’s Empowerment, as the guest of honour of the Republic of Italy as President of the G20 this year. Yang Berhormat Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Awang Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, also shared the ASEAN 2021 Theme: “We Care, We Prepare, We Prosper”, and ASEAN’s mission towards gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls in every aspect of life. The conference, held for the first time in the G20 system, was conducted in a hybrid format, and chaired by Her Excellency Elena Bonetti, Minister for Equal Opportunities and Family of the Republic of Italy.

During the Meeting, Yang Berhormat also shared ASEAN’s commitment to the ASEAN Declaration on Gender Responsive Implementation of the ASEAN Community Vision 2025 and the SDGs, and the ASEAN Agenda for Action on Women’s Economic Empowerment. Yang Berhormat further shared several ASEAN initiatives including accelerating progress in managing the women’s economic empowerment through innovation, trade and inclusive business; continue to produce gender data and statistics to address inequalities and barriers to women’s empowerment; as well as continuing to strengthen social protection in ensuring that no one is left behind. As the Chair of ASEAN 2021, Brunei Darussalam is also actively working to develop the ASEAN Comprehensive Care Economic Framework and its Action Plan in addressing current and future needs arising from demographic change, inequality, and the challenges of sustainable development. This is hoped to be able to drive progress in women’s empowerment. ASEAN is also currently working to develop a Master Plan for the Development of Women in ASEAN. The conference was also attended by Ministers responsible for women’s affairs from G20 members and guest countries, high-level representatives from institutions, international organisations as well as from the official G20 partner groups and social partners.

Source: Radio Television Brunei