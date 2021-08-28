Various online learning initiatives are carried out as the country faced the COVID-19 pandemic. Such activities are held in view of movement restrictions in an effort to curb the risk of infection. The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports through the Language and Literature’s Bureau Library.

The Language and Literature Bureau’s Library at Seria Branch, Belait District has organised the ‘Dapur Kitani’ activity live from the library’s Instagram to allow public participation. The cooking demonstration activity is held two or three times in a week. Also held were the Know Kedayan Dialect and Arabic Language as well as the Guess and Answer Brunei Language.

The public can visit the Instagram and Facebook at Perpustakaan DBP Seria. Meanwhile, those who are interested with the library activities can visit the website at ‘www.librarybrunei.gov.bn’.

Source: Radio Television Brunei