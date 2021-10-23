The Ministry of Health through the COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Service continues the Covid-19 Mobile Vaccination Service at the Pengiran Anak Puteri Hajah Rashidah Sa’adatul Bolkiah Health Centre, Kampung Sungai Asam, specifically for residents in Kampung Ayer and surrounding areas. 150 residents of Kampung Ayer and the surrounding areas received COVID-19 vaccine injections through the service.

The service is one of the government’s efforts to facilitate residents in the area to get the COVID-19 vaccine injection.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 Mobile Vaccination Clinic Service will continue this Sunday from 9 in the morning to 2:30 in the afternoon. Residents of Kampung Ayer and surrounding areas who wish to get the COVID-19 vaccine injection can come directly on a Walk-in basis by bringing their identity card or passport as well as BruHIMS card or number.

Source: Radio Television Brunei