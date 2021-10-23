30 women were selected to join Brunei’s first cohort of the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs, AWE, which will be held in the country. The Embassy of the United States of America in Brunei Darussalam and Darussalam Enterprise (DARe) announced that the six months training and mentoring programme is designed to help the women entrepreneurs start and grow their businesses. The launching ceremony was held virtually.

Among those participating in the virtual ceremony were Madam Emily Fleckner, U.S. Embassy Charge d’Affaires in Brunei Darussalam and DARe’s Chief Executive Officer, Javed Ahmad. The cohort represents a diverse group of Bruneian women with interests including food and beverage production, graphic design, fashion, educational training and information services. Participants will be guided by facilitators and mentors through an online programme called ‘DreamBuilder’. Operating in more than 50 countries around the world, the programme includes courses on marketing, product design, sales generation, accounting, and management that equip women with the tools needed to create and grow their own businesses, raise capital, and develop a business plan.

Source: Radio Television Brunei