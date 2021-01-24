​23 individuals including 11 locals were issued $100 compound fines each for rubbish dumping at public places.

All the individuals were found guilty of dumping rubbish and cigarette butts during Operasi Bersih conducted by the Law Enforcement Section, Bandar Seri Begawan Municipal Department at areas in the capital and Gadong Shopping Complex.

Meanwhile during routine inspections at Kampung Madewa and Kampung Menglait, compound fines were issued to 2 foreigners and a company for offence under the Minor Offences Act, namely rubbish dumping at public areas. Ayat Siddiqua Sendirian Berhad was imposed a $500 compound fine, while the two foreigners were issued compound fines amounting $300 and $100 respectively. All individuals and the company were given 7 days to settle the fine, or the case will be brought to court in default. If found guilty, they are liable on conviction to a fine of $1,000 for the first offence, and a fine of $3,000 and imprisonment for a term not exceeding 3 months for the second and subsequent offences.

Source: Radio Television Brunei