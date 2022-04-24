Earth Day is celebrated every 22nd April. With the theme ‘Invest in Our Planet’, the celebration signals that it is the time for every inhabitant in this planet to work together in preserving and protecting our health, families and livelihoods by investing in the well-being of the planet towards a green, prosperous and sustainable future.

In the message in conjunction with the Earth Day celebration 2022, Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Ingenieur Awang Haji Suhaimi bin Haji Gafar, Minister of Development, explained that every individual’s action gives a huge ripple effect in preserving the Earth’s resilience. Nowadays, the environmental damage, air and water pollution as well as the negative impacts from climate change driven by our activities, have deeply impacted the global economy. Therefore, every party should together divert the focus and mobilize more energy into building healthy and sustainable futures for the younger generations to be able to continue living safely on the planet.

All collective actions must be geared towards the preservation and managing the environment effectively through investing in the planet by encouraging all individuals to practice eco-friendly habits. One fundamental way to conduct green investment is by reducing waste and avoid using single-use items. This year, the Ministry of Development through the Department of Environment, Parks and Recreation is running the ‘Eco Ramadhan with JASTRe’ campaign for the second year bringing together several stakeholders through a ‘Whole of Nation’ approach. In collaboration with Zero Waste Brunei, the campaign focuses on investing in the Earth by promoting the use of reusable and encourage consumers to switch to sustainable and eco-friendly products.

Source: Radio Television Brunei