Launching of Retail Rapid Charging Station

The efforts of all parties are required to play their respective roles in the electrification in consumer transportation to transition to utilize Electric Vehicles, EV and steadily grow the sector. The Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister of Finance and Economy said in Brunei Darussalam, the number of Electric Vehicles owners is growing slowly and it is just a matter of time before more consumers will jump on this bandwagon. When this happens, growth in the sector will be increased. Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohd Amin Liew Bin Abdullah stated the matter at the Launching Ceremony of The Retail Rapid Charging Station in Lambak, 30th September morning.

The launching was officiated by the Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Secon Minister of Finance and Economy; Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Muhammad Juanda bin Haji Abdul Rashid, Minister of Development; Yang Berhormat Pengiran Dato Seri Setia Shamhary bin Pengiran Dato Paduka Haji Mustapha, Minister of Transport and Info-communications; Dato Seri Paduka Awang Haji Matsatejo Bin Sokiaw, Deputy Minister at the Department of Energy. In support of Brunei Darussalam’s aspirations to meet the country’s climate action goals of having cleaner energy solutions to power transport sustainably by 2035, BSM will offering a range of charging solutions to electric vehicle drivers a convenient way to charge their cars at on-the-go retail and destination sites.

Source: Radio Television Brunei