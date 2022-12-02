​To further strengthen the solidarity among the community and residents of Kampung Bunut Perpindahan, the Village Consultative Council held the launching of Family Day in conjunction with the village 70th Anniversary. Held in collaboration with Ikatan Persatuan Belia Bunut, the function was held on 2nd December afternoon, at the track and field of Bendahara Sakam Primary School in Bunut.

The celebration was officiated by Awang Haji Zakaria bin Haji Serudin, Permanent Secretary for Youth at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports. Among the activities held were sale of food and beverages, fruits and handicrafts as well as clothing. Other side activities were Fun Sports for families, tug-of-war and various competitions for children. The Family Day is hoped to foster close relations among village residents and fostering the spirit of team work.

Source: Radio Television Brunei