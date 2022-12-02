Launching of 5 New Books

​Five new books were launched including Seri buku, ‘Takdir Tiga: Pengkhianatan’. The event was jointly organised by two local companies in the creative industry, Qasrun Nafis Publishing House and Sutera Memento Event and Theatre Company. The launching ceremony took place on 2nd December afternoon, at a shopping mall in Kampung Sungai Hanching.

The books were launched by Doctor Siti Norkhalbi binti Haji Wahsalfelah, Deputy Permanent Secretary for Culture at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports. Three were screenplays from the Theatre Drama Series created by Sutera Memento and a classic drama production “Kastela”. The other two books focused on the legends and myths of Brunei. The event was attended by more than 50 participants comprising of Heads of Government Departments, senior officials from Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports and Universiti Brunei Darussalam. Also present was Awang Haji Mohd Rozan bin Dato Paduka Haji Mohd Yunos, Managing Editor, Qasrun Nafis Publishing House. The theatre drama entitled “Takdir Tiga” will be acted on stage on 17th and 18th of December 2022 at the Pro-Chancellor Arts Centre, Universiti Brunei Darussalam as part of the National Family Day Celebration 2022 and Brunei December Festival 2022. The production of the drama theatre Takdir Tiga by Sutera Memento Event and Theatre Company are organised with its strategic partners, Community Development Department, JAPEM; UBD Students’ Association and Qasrun Nafis Publishing House.

