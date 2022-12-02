​The High Commission of Canada in Brunei Darussalam and the Radisson Hotel jointly organised a Book Reading Session in conjunction with the 6th Brunei December Festival 2022. The event took place at the hotel.

Present was Her Excellency Ambra Dickie, High Commissioner of Canada to Brunei Darussalam. 50 school children mostly from the Reading and Literacy Association of Brunei, ReLA, were invited to read and explore numerous Canadian children’s books. The session is hoped to increase literacy through reading and encourage children to love reading.

Source: Radio Television Brunei