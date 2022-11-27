​The Kiudang Festival with a slogan “Siok inda beranti” was organised by the Kampung Kiudang and Padnunok Consultative Council with the cooperation of stakeholders through the whole of nation approach. Conducted through three concepts namely recreational, family and bazaar market, the festival aimed to promote the ecotourism products found in Kampung Kiudang as an attractive domestic tourism destination to visit.

The Festival among others filled with a 45-kilometre recreational cycling heading to Tasek Merimbun, family aerobic and 2-kilometre brisk-walk. Also held was the ‘Kampungku Parade’ event. As the recipient of the ASEAN Standard Community-Based Tourism Award, the Kampung Kiudang Consultative Council is always looking forward, especially exploring the opportunities available by involving the participation of the village community, especially in the tourism industry.

Source: Radio Television Brunei