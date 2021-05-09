36 selected families nationwide received donations through this year's Khayrat Azhari programme organised by Rabitah. This year's recipients comprised of needy new converts who have been identified through related government agencies. The donation presentation ceremony was held simultaneously in all districts yesterday morning.

In Tutong District, 5 recipients received the donation presented by Dato Seri Setia Haji Abdul Aziz bin Orang Kaya Maharaja Lela Haji Yussof, Ra'es of of Rabitah.

Meanwhile in Belait District, a similar ceremony was held for another 5 recipients, and donations were handed over by Doctor Haji Norarfan bin Haji Zainal, Vice Ra'es of Rabitah. This year's programme was joined by student representing the Brunei Darussalam Student Welfare Body in Cairo, Egypt or 'BruCairo.'

Donations to 15 recipients in Temburong District were presented by Awang Haji Ahmad Abdussalam bin Haji Abd Rahman, Secretary General of Rabitah.

Whereas in the Brunei Muara District, 21 recipients received donations presented by Awang Haji Abdul Aziz bin Haji Akup, Treasurer of Rabitah. All of the donations comprised of basic necessities.

Source: Radio Television Brunei