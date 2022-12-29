‘Kabun Aman’ Stage Performance

A stage performance titled ‘Kabun Aman’ was among the programmes during the Brunei December Festival 2022. The performance took place last night at the Youth Centre in the Capital.

Prior to the performance, a short film titled ‘Cloud Jacket’ was presented as a complement to ‘Kabun Aman’ produced by Awang Abdul Khabir Zainidi. The performance was a fantasy story about a boy named Fayol who escapes to a magical world and meets various characters in that world and went through challenges to get out from that world. The performance also involved youths who are hearing and visually impaired.

Source: Radio Television Brunei