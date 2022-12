The AMEC 2022 campaign for Group A will resume tomorrow afternoon, 29th December with another two matches.

At 5 in the afternoon local time, the Brunei Darussalam squad will go up against Cambodia at Morodok Techo National Stadium, Cambodia. Meanwhile, Indonesia meets Thailand at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium, Indonesia at 4:30 in the afternoon.

Source: Radio Television Brunei