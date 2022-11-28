JC Capote Joins Cleverbridge as Chief Sales Officer to Help Companies Accelerate Their Growth via Global Digital Transformation Solutions

Cleverbridge Chief Sales Officer – JC Capote

CHICAGO, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As it continues to execute its strategic plans, Cleverbridge is happy to announce JC Capote, who has joined from Sprinklr to lead the Global Sales team effective Nov. 14, 2022.

His hire is a confirmation of the strategic choices Cleverbridge has made over the last 18 months as well as a powerful addition to the hires it has managed to bring on board since joining forces with equity partners EMH.

JC joins at the end of what has been a big year for Cleverbridge. 2022 has seen a further strengthening of the executive leadership team, with CTO Radu Immenroth, CCO Happy Luther, and CEO Wendi Sturgis all joining in the past twelve months.

Cleverbridge is on a mission: make it easy to maximize Customer Lifetime Value (CLV) growth. With its ambitious technology roadmap, the further addition of three experienced engineering VPs: Kuba Staniszewski, Constantin Wolber, and Martin Schmidt, provides a clear path for growth in 2023 and beyond.

“Cleverbridge has done a tremendous job of building a leading CLV Growth solution that brings true value to organizations as they look to automate and scale their digital sales without adding headcount,” JC said. “I’m excited to build upon the current success and work with our incredible team to power the next phase of growth for Cleverbridge.”

ADP-Alumni JC brings 15 years of sales experience, having previously led numerous sales teams at high-performing tech companies, most recently at Sprinklr, where he was VP of Enterprise Sales – Americas. While he will be based out of Austin, Texas, JC will regularly be in both the Cologne and Chicago offices and in market, meeting clients and prospects.

“Cleverbridge has one of the world’s leading all-in-one CLV Growth solutions for B2B and B2C companies, and we’re always looking for new ways to introduce our solutions to companies that can benefit from our experience and technology,” said Cleverbridge CEO Wendi Sturgis. “With JC joining, we are setting ourselves up to improve the prospect experience and continue to build our G2M strengths as we continue to chip away at our growth goals in 2023”.

With the leadership team in place, Cleverbridge continues to double down on its mission of providing the market with software solutions that enable growth without adding headcount while modernizing digital sales channels for B2B & B2C enterprises in the age of subscriptions.

About Cleverbridge:

Cleverbridge is the CLV Growth Company. We support customer success and sales teams to accelerate revenue growth and reduce churn without adding headcount. We do this by processing transactions and automating renewals without human intervention while augmenting your existing stack through the addition of AI-enabled automation to balance resource constraints. We provide you with all the solutions you will need to successfully go to market in 180 markets around the world.

For more information on Cleverbridge, please visit www.cleverbridge.com.

