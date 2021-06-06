​As part of the Overseas Training Cruise 2021 by Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, “JS KASHIMA” and “JS SETOYUKI” are making port of calls at the Muara Commercial Port as of yesterday till the 8th of June. Under the command of Rear Admiral Ishimaki Yoshiyasu, Commander of the Training Squadron, approximately 510 personnel, including 160 newly commissioned officers are joining the cruise.

Present was Ms. Kakuta Hiromi, Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of Japan in Brunei Darussalam. In light of the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic situation, face-to-face exchanges will not be conducted. However, Japan and Brunei are planning to make the most of this opportunity by holding events such as lectures by high-level officials from both countries for exchanges of knowledge using online meeting tools. This is the first visit by Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force ships to Brunei since June 2019.

Source: Radio Television Brunei