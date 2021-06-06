The Brunei Polo Team in support of Pusat Ehsan Al-Hajjah Maryam has organised a Charity Polo Day 2021 Carnival with food and games vendors opening up booths for the public at the Royal Brunei Polo and Riding Club, Jerudong.

25 food vendors and 15 games vendors took part in the carnival. The entrance fee, proceeds from the sales as well as donations from the carnival will be handed over to the Pusat Ehsan Al-Ameerah Al-Hajjah Maryam, a non-governmental and non-profit charity organisation committed to providing quality education, rehabilitation and care for people with special needs in Brunei Darussalam.

Source: Radio Television Brunei