The Islamic Health Education Exhibition 2022 is part of the Seri Begawan Religious Teachers Universiti College, KUPU SB’s efforts in disseminating knowledge as well as information towards understanding the Islamic point of view on health and approaches in addressing an epidemic through education. The exhibition also involves the participation of other government agencies including the Ministry of Health; Halal Food Control Division, Syariah Affairs Department, Ministry of Religious Affairs; Halalan Thayyiban Research Centre and the Faculty of Agriculture of Sultan Sharif Ali Islamic University, UNISSA as well as the Islamic Da’wah Centre. The 3-day exhibition takes place at the Times Square, Berakas from 9 in the morning to 9 at night.

According to Pengiran Siti Katijah binti Pengiran Sulaiman, Director of the International and Public Relations Office, KUPU SB, 16 exhibition spaces are provided for the public. It includes a section displaying Al-Quran verses and Hadith on health as well as a collection of Titah related to the Divine Vaccine. Other activities have also been arranged such as talks, briefings and blood donation campaign. The exhibition is hoped to be a platform to gather materials and information related to the Islamic approach in dealing with diseases and epidemics for public reference.

Source: Radio Television Brunei